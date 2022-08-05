Star Wars Releases "Weird Al" Yankovic's All-New Song From LEGO Summer Vacation

Arriving today on Disney+ is LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, an animated and hilarious adventure featuring beloved characters from a galaxy far, far away, and if the debut of the new special isn't exciting enough, the original song "Scarif Beach Party" by "Weird Al" Yankovic has also been released. The original track is currently available wherever you stream or purchase music, and it has also been made available on Disney's Vevo account on YouTube. You can listen to "Scarif Beach Party" in the video below and also check out LEGO Star Wars Sumer Vacation now streaming on Disney+.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, which is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, features the voices of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous LEGO Star Wars specials, and includes the new original song "Scarif Beach Party" performed by "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn's plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he's separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation features the voices of: "Weird Al" Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero; Anthony Daniels as C-3PO; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Omar Miller as Finn; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; Matt Sloan as Darth Vader; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; Kelly Marie Tran as Rose; Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker; Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid); Matthew Wood as Ben Solo; and Shelby Young as Leia Organa.

David Shayne is writer and executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, Keith Malone, and Jennifer Twiner Mccarron are executive producers. Produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is now streaming on Disney+.

