Star Wars: The Mandalorian BTS Footage Released

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now out on Disney+, and its expansion of Star Wars lore has been keeping fans both going in on speculative theories and looking for major Easter Eggs and references. One episode in, The Mandalorian has gripped viewers with its level of Noir western intrigue, which makes any further looks at the show something that fans don’t want to miss. To that end, Lucasfilm has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Mandalorian, and as stated, it may help eagle-eyed fans spot a new clue or two as to what the series is truly going for.

Watch The Mandalorian featurette above – and be warned, SPOILERS will be discussed, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video examines The Mandalorian‘s climatic sequence where the titular character partners with bounty hunter droid IG-11 (Taika Waititi) to lead an assault against the clan of criminals and mercenaries that are holding the target bounty at their stronghold. It certainly is the main action set piece of The Mandalorian premiere, and this BTS video makes it clear just how much talent was involved in bringing it to the screen. Leading the production we see Iron Man director Jon Favreau, but working right alongside him is Star Wars animated series guru Dave Filoni (Clone Wars, Rebels), who actually directed this pilot episode of The Mandalorian. The fun doesn’t stop there: Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is seen sitting on the sidelines of the production, keeping her usual careful eye on things, and the production even gets a special visit from Star Wars creator George Lucas, who is seen sipping some java from a Starbucks coffee cup that he hopefully did not leave lying around set (looking at you, Game of Thrones…). As always, it looks like George Lucas came chock-full of ideas, and was none too shy about sharing them.

As it stands, this behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian may in fact confirm what Disney CEO Bob Iger has said about Lucas’ reaction to the series: “George has been fine.” As for Iger’s reaction to the show:

“I’ve probably seen each episode of The Mandalorian three times,” Iger says. “First, to give some notes. Second, to see the rough cut and the impact of the notes. And now, just recently, I watched all the final cuts so that I could be blown away by how it looks.”

So far, it seems as though the $100 million put into making the series will pay off. Do you agree?

The Mandalorian premieres on DIsney+ on November 12th. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.