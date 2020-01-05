Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Adorable Video of Cat Devouring Luke Skywalker

A lot of movies came out in the final month of 2019, and two of the most talked-about have been Cats and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 54%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. While these scores are fairly low, they’ve got nothing on Tom Hooper’s movie musical, which currently has a 21% critics score and 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier today, one big name from Star Wars decided to evoke Cats while sharing a hilarious video. Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, shared an adorable clip of a real-life cat devouring a Luke action figure.

“Clearly payback for me snarking on the #Cats movie. #FelineDevoured 😼😩,” Hamill wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Star Wars: The Feline Menace….,” @swpmontessori joked.

“I love the cat’s focus,” @superisabel76 noted.

“Oh the Wampa, Rancor & giant space worm y’all can handle but a kitty…,” @EpicVoiceGuy added.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.