Star Wars: Mark Hamill Finds Painting That Reminds Him Of Carrie Fisher

Star Wars fans across the world have been struggling to cope with the passing of the beloved actress Carrie Fisher, whose Leia Organa has become one of the all-time greatest heroes of cinema. Co-star Mark Hamill has also been vocal about having to come to grips with losing his on-screen space sister, often admitting he has to keep the thought of her in the present tense to cope with the loss. The actor continued that approach by showing fans on social media a painting he found that bears a striking resemblance to Leia.

Sooooo…..

Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room. 😍

Coincidence? I DON’T THINK SO!#AlwaysWithMe pic.twitter.com/QAJo3g4XCo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 21, 2018

In the somewhat abstract painting, Hamill pointed to a series of shapes that resembled Leia’s famous hair buns, adding the caption, “Sooooo….. Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room. Coincidence? I DON’T THINK SO!#AlwaysWithMe.”

Fisher was as colorful a character in real life as she was on screen, with her friends, family, and co-stars regularly expressing how much they admired her cleverness, sense of humor, and playful spirit.

“The only way I’ve been able to cope is to think of her in the present tense. She’s so vital in my mind even today,” Hamill told Men’s Journal last year. “We had our ups and downs. She was almost like a real sibling because I loved her deeply, but she could be so exasperating. When she went into cardiac arrest, it never occurred to me that she wouldn’t bounce back. I just thought, ‘Well, she’s got her next book written.’ She’ll call it A Piece of My Heart or something acerbic and witty.”

Earlier this year, Fisher won a posthumous Grammy Award for her final book, The Princess Diarist, an accomplishment that made it easier for Hamill to keep thinking of her in the present tense.

“CONGRATULATIONS to my #GRAMMY-winning #SpaceSis!!! #AlwaysWithUs #AlwaysAWinner #CarrieOnFOREVER,” Hamill shared on Twitter following her win.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, also took to social media to celebrate the win.

“Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together,” Lourd shared on Instagram. “I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca-Colas and warm e-cigs. I’m beyond proud.”

You can view Fisher’s final performance in the Star Wars saga with The Last Jedi, now available on Digital HD and hitting Blu-ray on March 27th.

