Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Weighs in on Claim Luke Skywalker Carried Out Terrorist Attack Killing 300K People

One of the more iconic lines from the Star Wars saga is Obi-Wan saying in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi that he wasn’t factually incorrect when explaining to Luke Skywalker that his father was “killed” by Darth Vader. Kenobi’s confession, “So what I told you was true, from a certain point of view,” is often used to justify any difference in opinion among the series fandom, with a book of short stories even borrowing the phrase as its title to depict a number of stories featuring ancillary characters’ perspectives of iconic events. Mark Hamill couldn’t help but use this familiar phrase when replying to a humorous meme about how Luke Skywalker could be considered a villain in the franchise.

Hamill claimed, “From a certain point of view…” and included the hashtag #JediJustice when weighing in on the decades-old debate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original meme featured a photo of Luke with the caption, “The face you make when you realize Star Wars is the story of an orphaned boy who became radicalized after a military strike kills his family. He is indoctrinated into an ancient religion, joins a band of insurgents, and carries out a terrorist attack that kills 300,000 people.”

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, for one, has never shied away from including nerdy subject matter into his films, dating all the way back to his debut feature Clerks. In the film, Dante and Randall get into a discussion about how, in Return of the Jedi, the Death Star II was still being constructed which led to the debate about whether there were innocent contractors on board the space station when it was blown up by the Rebels.

This debate about the politics of the film became so well known that George Lucas himself even addressed the matter on the Star Wars: Attack of the Clones director’s commentary.

“I came up with the idea of adding the little schematic of the Death Star in here because the Geonosians built robots and built things, they were sort of construction workers,” Lucas confessed on the commentary. “They would be the ones that would probably be contracted to build the Death Star. They were the ones that Jay and Silent Bob worried about, that they got killed on the Death Star. But they are, after all, just a bunch of large termites.”

What do you think about Hamill’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!