Star Wars: Mark Hamill “Distracts From Reality” With Delightful Darth Vader Balloon

Twitter can be a bleak place, but thankfully we have Mark Hamill to carry us through the darkness. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise is constantly answering fan questions, sharing Star Wars facts, and posting delightful content to help boost his followers’ spirits. Most recently, Hamill shared a news clip from BBC Radio Bristol that shows a giant Darth Vader balloon floating around the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

After a horrible, no good, terrible week, there’s nothing quite like a giant floating #DarthVader balloon to distract from reality & raise your spirits. #ThanksDad https://t.co/Js4J0Pb2WK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 8, 2019

“After a horrible, no good, terrible week, there’s nothing quite like a giant floating #DarthVader balloon to distract from reality & raise your spirits. #ThanksDad,” Hamill wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including the account for the fiesta:

“We’re sorry to hear you’ve had a bad week @HamillHimself but you’ve just made our week! Search your feelings, you know it to be true!,” @bristolballoon wrote.

“#BravoBristol 🇬🇧,” Hamill replied.

Many fans commented, too:

“This is so fun to watch!! Thank you for sharing happy things with the world. We need to see these things. Much love and respect to you,” @Texas_Dex wrote.

“We visited @bristolballoon Fiesta yesterday evening and saw them trying to get your Dad up. It was a bit too windy though… even for the Empire,” @acwevans added.

“This giant balloon is strong with the force ❤️ It cheered me up ☺️ thank you for sharing it,” @Claudia__83 replied.

In addition to cheering up the Internet, Hamill will soon be seen on the big screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see his return in the upcoming film. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.