‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Says Luke Skywalker Did Not Die a Virgin

Mark Hamill is at it again! The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise loves making dad jokes, trolling fans, posting humorous Star Wars content, and occasionally answering fan questions on social media. Earlier today, the actor shared some insight into his iconic character after someone posed a very personal question about him on Twitter.

Make up your own backstory. It’s undetermined, but in the one I made for him myself, the answer is: no. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 17, 2019

“Did Luke Skywalker die a virgin?,” @lilah_sturges asked. It should be noted that she didn’t directly ask Hamill, but he came across the tweet and decided to shed some light on the situation, which makes it even funnier.

“Make up your own backstory. It’s undetermined, but in the one I made for him myself, the answer is: no,” Hamill replied.

There you have it! In case you’ve been dying to know about Luke’s romantic history, it appears he has not been completely unlucky in love (kissing his sister aside, of course). In the expanded universe, Luke did eventually settle down and marry Mara Jade in the Legends series, but since those stories are no longer canon, it’s never been clear how Luke spent his nights between defeating the Empire and training a new generation of Jedi.

Many fans were quick to comment on Hamill’s response.

“As far as I’m concerned, your answers on Luke Skywalker are canon,” @CreesTopher81 wrote.

“You really want Luke to have had a secret child with Mara Jade, don’t you?,” @JayKingIngram asked.

“Wouldn’t it be awkward with all the force ghosts hanging around?,” @jagungal1 joked.

Hamill is becoming known for his hilarious fan interactions on social media. In fact, he recently shared with Seth Meyers on Late Night that he doesn’t care what Disney thinks of his hilarious trolling. “What are they gonna do, fire me?,” he joked.

While it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing any Luke romances on the big screen, Hamill will be returning for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film is set to star Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

