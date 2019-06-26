Star Wars: Mark Hamill Recalls Filming Empire Strikes Back the Day His Son Was Born

Mark Hamill is currently staring in the Child’s Play reboot, but that’s not stopping the legendary actor from posting about his first franchise: Star Wars. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker celebrated his son’s birthday yesterday, and shared some insights into the day he was born. According to the shared image, Nathan Hamill was born while Mark was filming a Cloud City scene in The Empire Strikes Back, but the actor says it was actually something else.

Actually it was a green-screen shot of me firing up at an AT-AT-then diving headfirst into “snow”-Originally given the day off-they called 9hrs after his birth asking for this 1 shot-during which I sprained my thumb-postponing that week’s filming of the lightsaber duel #TrueStory pic.twitter.com/NghP3OxKNg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 25, 2019

“Nathan was born in the early hours of the morning that Mark filmed his ‘falling from Cloud City’ scene. Despite being tired, filming went ahead,” The Jedi Council wrote.

“Actually it was a green-screen shot of me firing up at an AT-AT-then diving headfirst into ‘snow’-Originally given the day off-they called 9hrs after his birth asking for this 1 shot-during which I sprained my thumb-postponing that week’s filming of the lightsaber duel #TrueStory,” Hamill replied.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly loving that Hamill has corrected yet another Star Wars “fact.”

“You should really write a behind-the-scenes book! And just title it Actually…,’” @kelly_knox suggested.

“Love how you keep these anecdotes so detailed. Must’ve been one hell of a ride, all these years. Thank you for giving the fans so much,” @Dieg0_Peralta replied.

“Ouch, you sprained a thumb but in the end you had a true joy, your son was born. I love your true stories, keep them coming,” @Claudia__83 added.

In addition to following Hamill on Twitter, you can also follow his son Nathan.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.