Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Carrie Fisher Tribute Thanking Fans for Their Support

Yesterday marked the two year anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s death. The writer and actress received many tributes from her friends, family, and fans alike, including her long time friend and co-star, Mark Hamill.

The actor behind Luke Skywalker first posted about Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, yesterday, praising her for the touching musical tribute she dedicated to her mother on Instagram.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the actor later shared his own dedicated posts to Fisher on both Instagram and Twitter.

It makes me so happy to know how overwhelmed & touched she would be by the worldwide outpouring of love & affection for her today… ❤️#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever #KeepMovingThingsAreBoundToBeImproving pic.twitter.com/JdAMjWwtPl — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2018

“It makes me so happy to know how overwhelmed & touched she would be by the worldwide outpouring of love & affection for her today,” Hamill wrote with the hashtags

#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever and #KeepMovingThingsAreBoundToBeImproving. You can view the same post on Instagram here.

Hamill later tweeted a credit to the image, which was created by Lindsay van Ekelenburg.

Credit Where Credit’s Due Dept.

Thank you @LindsayvanekArt– I’ve loved this painting from the moment I first saw it, but never knew the artist who created it. Until now… ❤️👍 #CapturingCarrieCompletely //t.co/iAvXIwECnL — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2018

“I continue to be humbled by how much this portrait has touched people, and how it has brought comfort to so many who grieve the loss of such an amazing person, and how it helps us all get through our troubles,” the artist wrote. She also included her email, indsayvanek.art@gmail.com, if you’re interested in getting information about prints. You can view more of her work here.

“Credit Where Credit’s Due Dept,” Hamill shared. “Thank you @LindsayvanekArt- I’ve loved this painting from the moment I first saw it, but never knew the artist who created it. Until now…”

We love when celebrities take the time to credit artists, especially when their work has such an emotional impact.

At the age of 60, Carrie Fisher suffered a cardiac arrest on a commercial flight and passed away four days later. Sadly, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the very next day, which makes Fisher’s death all the more tragic.

Earlier this year, it was announced by J.J. Abrams, who will be returning to the Star Wars franchise to direct Episode IX, that the role of Leia will still be portrayed by Fisher in the upcoming movie.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

We’re thrilled to know we’ll be getting to see more of Fisher in the newest Star Wars film. In fact, her brother recently shared that “there’s a lot of minutes of footage” to look forward to.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be hitting theaters on December 20th, 2019.