Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Photo of Hilariously Brutal LEGO Set

Can Mark Hamill go a single day without cracking us up? The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise loves making dad jokes, trolling his fans in the most hilarious way, and posting humorous Star Wars content on social media. Earlier today, the actor took to Twitter to share a photo that depicts what would be an extremely dark LEGO toy. If you’re looking to spruce up your Cloud City set, all you need is Luke’s lightsaber… and missing hand.

“Someone tell me this isn’t a real #StarWars toy. PLEASE. 😩 #LegoOfMyHand #WorstToyEVER,” Hamill tweeted.

Manny fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing images of other hilariously brutal faux Star Wars toys.

Yes.. Same store section as this pic.twitter.com/NHBPjpTerv — Amerind Warrior (@AmerindWarrior) April 7, 2019

Almost as good as these action figures pic.twitter.com/RMiugARFcd — Kevin Costa (@KevinCosta41) April 7, 2019

Still the best one pic.twitter.com/s85YBIC6NF — Kicia Eirian 😺 (@Eirian61665620) April 7, 2019

I’d go for Jar Jar. pic.twitter.com/PGHmuy57gK — Kicia Eirian 😺 (@Eirian61665620) April 7, 2019

We love the Internet!

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill is still expected to return for Star Wars: Episode IX, presumably as a Force ghost. Episode IX is also set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, there is not much information known about the highly-anticipated film, but fans are hoping to learn more during Star Wars Celebration next week.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

