Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares His Reaction to Finding Out Luke and Leia Were Siblings

Mark Hamill is shedding light on Star Wars‘ history once again! Earlier this week, the actor jokingly responded to someone who asked what was happening in a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi behind-the-scenes photo. The actor was making a shocked face, so he joked it was snapped the moment he found out Luke and Leia were siblings. Another fan responded to his hilarious answer, wondering about the real one, and the actor did not disappoint.

Me: Wait a minute…If Luke is Princess Leia’s brother, does that make me royalty?

Carrie: (immediately w/ no hesitation) NO!!!

Me: OK-relax! Just asking… (So began a yrs-long tease of mine) You sure? LORD Vader-QUEEN Amidala & I’m the only commoner? Carrie:😠 Me:🤣 #TrueStory https://t.co/mQEiMiORt3 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 15, 2019

Many people have debated this in the past. However, Carrie Fisher was definitely correct. Luke and Leia’s birth mother was Queen Amidala, but since Naboo elects their royal positions, it’s not actually a title one can inherit. Leia was a princess through her adopted mother, Queen Breha Organa. Since Luke was taken in by his step-uncle and aunt, the character really is just a humble farmer. Well, a humble farmer AND one of the most powerful Jedis of all time. Either way, Luke was never royalty.

Tons of fans commented on Hamill’s post, clearly enjoying his behind-the-scene tidbits.

“Looooove these stories,” @juvesbreathin wrote.

“I love this story! You and Carrie always had the best talks,” @Jedi_Archivist added.

“LORD Vader, QUEEN Amidala, PRINCESS Leia, MASTER Skywalker. Not too shabby,” @GenghisDingus pointed out.

While Luke may not be royalty, he’s still powerful enough to show up in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker despite having died in the previous film. While Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.