Star Wars: Mark Hamill Showcases the “Four Stages of Luke” for Christmas

✖

Season's Greetings, Star Wars fans! We were treated to a lot of delightful holiday-themed Star Wars content this week. Lucasfilm showed off their adorable holiday card featuring Grogu and Din Djarin on a sleigh ride. Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, took to Instagram to share a cute image of Ahsoka, Grogu, and Mando with a jolly snowman. We also saw Marvel star Jeremy Renner cozying up with his very own Baby Yoda. Naturally, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill also did a holiday post dedicated to the franchise. The actor took to Twitter yesterday to show off "the four stages of Luke" featuring Christmas tree ornaments.

“#MerryChristmas from all 4 stages of Luke,” Hamill wrote. You can check out his post below:

This was not Hamill’s only holiday post this week. The actor channeled one of his other iconic characters, the Joker, on Christmas Eve. "🎶Jingle Bells-Batman smells! Robin laid an egg!🎶 I remember singing this at recess in elementary school. If someone had told me one day it would be my job to sing it for a paycheck, I would have said they were crazy or joking (or both)," Hamill wrote on Twitter.

Last week was a huge one for Luke Skywalker fans as the beloved character made an epic cameo on The Mandalorian. The show credited Hamill for the role considering it was his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set. Last week, Hamill posted a tease on social media, writing, "Seen anything good on TV lately?"

Hamill also posted about keeping the cameo a secret for a year. "The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! #LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU," Hamill wrote. You can read more about the journey of Luke Skywalker here.

This was not Hamill's first appearance on The Mandalorian. The actor also made a secret voice cameo last season. Hamill provided the voice for the bartending droid in the Mos Eisley Cantina in "Chapter Five: The Gunslinger."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and more Star Wars content is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.