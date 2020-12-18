Mark Hamill Reacts to The Mandalorian's Shocking Finale Cameo

✖

The Season Two premiere of The Mandalorian featured a brief appearance by Boba Fett, as played by Temuera Morrison, which many fans thought would be the biggest cameo that we could expect this year, only for the season finale to go for broke with an appearance of a truly unexpected character. Actor Mark Hamill regularly takes to Twitter to tease Star Wars fans about events in the galaxy far, far away, which he continued to do with his reaction to the Season Two finale, which just landed on Disney+. While his reaction will surely delight some, it will likely frustrate others.

WARNING: Spoilers below for The Mandalorian's Season Two finale

The final scenes of the Season Two finale saw none other than Hamill's Luke Skywalker appear, with Hamill's reaction on Twitter being a coy deflection of the reveal.

"Seen anything good on TV lately?" the actor teased on Twitter.

Seen anything good on TV lately? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 18, 2020

Given the timeframe of the series, Luke's appearance resembled how he looked in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, as opposed to the older visage he had in the sequel trilogy of films. To pull off the feat, the series appears to have utilized similar facial swapping as we had first seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Season Two finale's credits list the actor Max Lloyd-Jones as "Double for Jedi," though Mark Hamill also receives a credit. Many of Luke's pieces of dialogue were delivered when he wasn't appearing on screen, making it likely that Hamill himself didn't physically have to be involved in shooting the scene, allowing Lloyd-Jones to serve as a stand-in for Luke, with his face then replaced by Hamill's.

When Rogue One landed in theaters back in 2016, audiences were shocked to see Grand Moff Tarkin playing a significant role, as original actor Peter Cushing had passed away. Similarly, the film concluded with a scene featuring a much younger Princess Leia, using face-swapping technology to capture the look of a younger Carrie Fisher.

Last year's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker offered more flashback surprises, as it featured a scene in which Luke was training Leia in the time following Return of the Jedi but before Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a feat made all the more surprising given Fisher's passing. The hero was physically played by Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, while Return of the Jedi footage was used to convey Fisher's younger look.

With the season finale only having just hit the service, we can likely expect to learn more about how the cameo came about and just how much involvement Hamill had in the project.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

