Star Wars: Who Played CAMEO SPOILER In The Mandalorian Season Two Finale?

Earlier in season two of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin found himself bringing little Grogu to the planet Tython where when placed at a temple close to The Force he could reach out and perhaps make contact with another Jedi. In the time since then fans have been speculating about who might answer that call, as Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano said though, there aren't many Jedi left. Plus, in theory, there was always the chance that someone with Dark Side proclivities could show up. Well the season two finale of the series finally revealed who was on the receiving end of Grogu's gurgles, and you might be wondering who played them on set. Full spoilers for The Mandalorian season two finale!

Once again we must remind you that we're talking full spoilers even though we just did that, but now that you're still reading we'll get into it. Yes, the Jedi that answered Grogu's message was in fact none other than Luke Skywalker, still rocking his black outfit from Return of the Jedi and wielding his green lightsaber (where did that thing go by the way?). Though most of his appearance his masked by his clock and clever misdirection, eventually he does appear and show his face. Despite Mark Hamill being credited in the show's closing credits, they use his face and voice after all, someone else was the double for the character on set with the series utilizing digital face technology like in Rogue One. The final cast credits for the episode reveal that actor Max Lloyd-Jones was cast as the "Double for Jedi," and played the part on set.

Though you didn't see his face on the Disney+ series, you may recognize the young actor from TV shows like When Calls the Heart and Project Blue Book, with minor appearances in Once Upon a Time, Scream: The TV Series, Teen Wolf, and Switched at Birth. In a fun Star Wars connection however, Lloyd-Jones appeared in the 2017 film War for the Planet of the Apes playing the part of the ape "Blue Eyes;" the eldest son of ape leader Caesar, played by none other than Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke from Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

Perhaps the biggest question for fans after seeing the way that the episode ended is, well where is Luke taking Grogu? Based on the touching goodbye that he and The Mandalorian shared as the episode ended a reunion has to be in the works at some point, but when that day comes will we see Luke Skywalker on screen once again? That all remains to be seen, but a return of Luke and his green lightsaber has

All episodes of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.