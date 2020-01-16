Mark Hamill’s Missing Star Wars Soundtrack Signed By John Williams Returned After 20 Years

Back in the ’90s, Mark Hamill lost the soundtrack to Star Wars: A New Hope that had been signed by composer John Williams and, after 20 years, an Arizona bookstore has come into possession of the collectible to return it to the actor. While Hamill can’t recall how the item went missing and with it being unclear how Bookmans came into possession of the item, the staff was clearly happy to reunite the record with its rightful owner, as the interior autograph and dedication makes it clear that only one person should have the album in their collection, even if it could have fetched a pretty penny.

Over the years in life, things go missing. Meet the staff of @bookmansflag– They found & RETURNED a record signed for me by #JohnWilliams I hadn’t seen since the early 90’s. I’m so grateful to them & hope you consider spending lots & lots of $ at their store. Many thanks, Mar🐫 pic.twitter.com/OeNel8M36l — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 10, 2020

Hamill took to Twitter to share photos of the record and the staff of the record store celebrating the discovery, while adding the comment, “Over the years in life, things go missing. Meet the staff of [Bookmans] – They found & RETURNED a record signed for me by [John Williams] I hadn’t seen since the early 90’s [sic]. I’m so grateful to them & hope you consider spending lots & lots of [money] at their store.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of the many integral elements of the Star Wars franchise, few are as impactful as the score created by John Williams. Hamill himself has claimed that Williams should be considered the biggest creative force in the series behind creator George Lucas.

“Aside from George Lucas, nobody deserves more credit for the success of Star Wars than John Williams,” the actor previously shared with Variety.

The actor went on to recall the experience of watching Williams compose a live recording of the score to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“It’s indescribable, how he elevates every scene. He’s got to understand the emotion of the scene, the dynamics of whatever conflict we’re trying to portray, as deeply as an actor does,” Hamill confessed. “In a way, that’s even more complex. As an actor, you’re only one person, one instrument in the orchestra. He’s the entire cast.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks Williams’ final contributions to the franchise, which is in theaters now.

Are you glad to see Hamill reunited with his album? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!