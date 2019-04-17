Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shows Support for Bullied YouTuber Who Posted Emotional ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Reaction

Star Wars fans had a variety of reactions to the first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but few went as viral as the one from YouTuber Eric Butts. He took some time out of his vacation to post a reaction video to the epic trailer and delivered an emotional and heartfelt reaction to the new footage that caught the internet by storm. This being the internet though, he also got a large amount of hate thrown his way, but we’re pretty sure support from Luke Skywalker himself Mark Hamill helped make up for some of it.

Someone decided to post the video with a snarky comment, and Hamill came to his defense, saying “Why anyone would ridicule someone so passionate & clearly enjoying what he’s seeing is beyond me. #UPFsAreTheBestFans 👍”

Butts was thrilled at Hamill’s kind words, saying “WOW! What an incredible thing to wake up to! Thank you so much @HamillHimself for a life full of inspiration! 😁 Also, for those of you interested, here’s a link to the full, original video!” Thing is, Hamill wasn’t done, and his next message was even better.

Why anyone would ridicule someone so passionate & clearly enjoying what he’s seeing is beyond me. #UPFsAreTheBestFans 👍 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 15, 2019

“Hi Eric- Thanks for sharing your amazing reaction to the trailer. It was inspiring to see you transported with joy in anticipation of IX. Makes what we do seem all the more worthwhile.

All the best, Mar🐫

PS: I salute you, sir:”

The salute GIF he attached only made the message that much better, and Butts greatly appreciated Hamill’s comments.

“And now I’m crying again! 😅😅 Thank you for everything and the support you are showing sir!! You are a huge part of why I try to be as good a person as I can be and I can’t wait to hear your Chucky!! 😁😁😁”

You can check out more of his work on YouTube.

There’s a lot to discuss about the Rise of Skywalker, and much of it is covered in his reaction video. From the Knights of Ren appearing in that scene with Kylo to that cryptic laugh at the end from Emperor Palpatine and the remains of the Death Star showing up towards the end of the trailer, there are several mysteries we can’t wait to dive into. December can’t get here soon enough.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.