Star Wars: Mark Hamill Warns of Fake Social Media Accounts Using His Name

Mark Hamill is known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, and he’s also extremely active on social media. However, Hamill announced he was leaving Facebook earlier this week. The actor is still active on Instagram, too, but it’s safe to say that his best posts come from Twitter. The actor is constantly answering fan questions, sharing stories from the original Star Wars sets, and making us laugh with his dad humor. Unfortunately, it appears some folks have taken it upon themselves to create fake accounts using Hamill’s name. In addition to the trusty blue checkmark, Hamill wants fans to know what makes his Twitter account his.

I appreciate all you #Hamsters bringing attention to fake accounts. Remember: there is only one genuine @HamillHimself-The perfect 1-stop account for dad “humor”-cute baby & animal videos & constant mockery of the orange atrocity currently infesting the WH. ACCEPT NO SUBSTITUTES! https://t.co/X4Aak6uajU — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 15, 2020

“Hey Mark @HamillHimself & fellow #HamillHamsters….be on the lookout! Another imposter account has popped up! 😡😡😡” @KirinArnold tweeted.

“I appreciate all you #Hamsters bringing attention to fake accounts. Remember: there is only one genuine @HamillHimself -The perfect 1-stop account for dad ‘humor’-cute baby & animal videos & constant mockery of the orange atrocity currently infesting the WH. ACCEPT NO SUBSTITUTES,” Hamill replied.

Many people commented on the post:

“I reported and blocked the account as soon as I saw it. There is only one real @HamillHimself and that’s you, sir 💕,” @Rotj__luke wrote.

“If anyone legit believed you would only have 19 followers…I mean cmon, that right there must be some kind of gullibility test right,” @AnthonyIngruber pointed out.

“OH. So now you don’t like it when people engage with a FAKE LUKE SKYWALKER. I wonder how that feels like,” @KyloIsSad joked.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.