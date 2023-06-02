Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Understands but Is Disappointed by Absence From The Mandalorian Season 3

Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand debuted in the first season of The Mandalorian, as she went on to also appear in Season 2 of the series, but was entirely absent from Season 3 of the program. Wen recently recalled how she was disappointed that she wasn't able to return to the series for Season 3, though also trusts filmmakers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and she understands why her bounty hunter wasn't involved in the recent episodes. The actor also expressed how her being such a fan of the franchise means that she wants to be involved in as many projects as possible.

Wen's costar, Temuera Morrison, similarly recalled that he was surprised that he didn't get to return as Boba Fett for Season 3 of the series, as Wen expressed that there wasn't animosity in Morrison expressing that frustration.

"Sometimes when you take something out of context, it sounds worse than it is," Wen shared with The Movie Dweeb about Morrison's remarks. "I think we love our characters so much, that any time we can reprise and be that character -- especially someone like me, right, Fennec Shand is my dream role -- so of course you're gonna feel disappointed."

She added, "Like, 'Why didn't they have me put on my outfit and get into the battle with everyone?' So I think that's sort of the disappointment, but at the same time we both totally understand and respect Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni's process and what they need to do in their storytelling."

The debut season of The Mandalorian largely focused on the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, with each episode seeing these heroes spend time with various characters. In Season 2, there was a more significant presence from supporting characters, while the limited series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett similarly embraced more of an ensemble approach to its storytelling. With Din Djarin being such a significant component of Book of Boba Fett, some fans assumed Fennec Shand and Boba Fett would be involved in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, only to be totally absent from the experience entirely.

"So it's just -- yeah, we're greedy," Wen joked. "I know I am, I would love to be in every single Star Wars project at this point from now on!"

While a Season 4 of The Mandalorian is being developed, it's unknown where Fennec Shand could show up next.

Would you like to see more of Fennec Shand? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!