Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Details the Differences Between Fennec Shand in The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian

Ming-Na Wen made her Star Wars debut in the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian as Fennec Shand and then made a surprise return in the show's second season. Wen also recently wrapped filming the show's spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, which is premiering on Disney+ later this year. In the meantime, Wen is taking Fennec back 20 years for the animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which features the character hunting bounties long before she teamed up with Boba Fett. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Wen, and we asked what it was like having an animated character modeled after her and how the character has changed between The Bad Batch and The Mandalorian.

"Oh I, you know, I was like, 'Make sure she looks good,'" Wen joked. "You know I was really more interested in the development of her character, because now we're taking her back to where she is, you know, 20 plus years younger. And so who is this young Fennec and what is her origin story and how did she become a bounty hunter and learned the skills that she learned? So me and Dave [Filoni] and the writers for The Bad Batch really sat down and had you know a long conversation about all the different things that can happen and not happen and I'm pretty sure, but don't quote me on it, but I don't see her scar. So I'm hoping that Dave has some plans for her as far as how she got that scar."

"I think just experience and, you know, I'm picturing the younger Fennec to be more reckless and a bit more ruthless as well, willing to take on any assignment," Wen added when we asked about how Fennec's personality is different in the prequel. "Just really wanting to make her mark and brand herself and have her name be known, and she already has it. There's, you know, whenever you mentioned the name, there's quite a bit of fear. But on the other hand, I think the more seasoned Fennec is a bit more choosy about what job she can have and which job she wants, but also learning that might not be a good idea to be alone anymore."

During the chat, Wen also talked about The Book of Boba Fett and teased how it's different from Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

"Probably there will be some similarities," Wen teased. "Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there's now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that's about all I can say."

The first nine episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are currently streaming on Disney+ with the next episode dropping on Friday, July 2nd. The Book of Boba Fett is expected to premiere in December.