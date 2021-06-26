Agents of SHIELD's Ming-Na Wen Talks the Series Finale, Playing May Again, and the Loki Canon Debate

✖

Ming-Na Wen is currently a major part of the Star Wars world, playing Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The star even recently wrapped filming on The Book of Boba Fett, which was teased in the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian's second season finale. However, before she was known for Star Wars, Wen was starring as Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, which came to an end last year. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to chat with Wen, and we spoke about the epic Agents of SHIELD finale and asked Wen if there's a chance she'll play May again. During the chat, she revealed the iconic "The Cavalry" line from the series finale was her idea.

"Gosh, I would love, I mean I love Melinda May, you know ... it's been such a joy to get to bring her to life and it's very rare that a series has that opportunity to finish and knowing that it's the final season, giving the characters a chance to really have a true finale. So that's a wonderful experience for all of us, you know, to put that button on it. And for me, my favorite moment is when she came to accept her name The Cavalry. That was my suggestion to the writers. I'm so happy how they made that work so incredibly well."

During the chat, we also asked Wen to weigh in on the Agents of SHIELD canon debate and wondered if she thought Loki was helping or hindering. Wen understandably didn't want to get into the canon talk, but she did have some great things to say about Loki.

"Oh gosh, I'm not going to get into that conversation. It's too complicated. It is so personal. No, no, I'm not going to, but I do love Loki. Oh my gosh, it's so good. It is so good. I love how just that first episode was made and Owen Wilson, who knew, who knew he could be a sexy silver fox," Wen shared with a laugh.

Are you hoping to see Ming-Na Wen play Agent Melinda May again? Tell us in the comments!

All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch drop on Disney+ on Fridays, and new episodes of Loki drop on Wednesdays.