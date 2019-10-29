Star Wars: Lucasfilm Not Ruling Out Future Project With Game of Thrones Creators

The Game of Thrones showrunners won’t be pushing forward with their Star Wars film trilogy, but that doesn’t mean their future with Star Wars is over. DB Weiss and David Benioff dropped out of their Star Wars trilogy due to scheduling issues. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made clear that the door is open for Weiss and Benioff to step through whenever the time is right. “David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers,” Kennedy said. “We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.”

Weiss and Benioff showed a similar hope that they’d work in the Star Wars universe someday in their statement. “We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too,” they said. “Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are stepping away.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Weiss and Benioff in August signed a five-year, $250 million deal with Netflix. The deal seemed odd at the time. Weiss and Benioff’s commitment to three Star Wars movies could have kept them from completing any new television projects for up to a decade.

Weiss and Benioff were developing a trilogy of Star Wars films. The first of those films would have released in December 2022, a few years after The Rise of Skywalker concludes the Skywalker saga. It is not currently clear whether other Star Wars films will take up those spots on Disney’s schedule. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is working on a Star Wars film trilogy of his own. Marvel’s Kevin Feige is also working on a Star Wars movie.

How do you feel about the Game of Thrones creators stepping away from Star Wars? Let us know what you think about it in the comments.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. Star Wars is also headed to the Disney+ streaming service. The series The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+’s launch day, November 12th. A show following Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works, with Ewan MacGregor returning to the role. A series about Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor is also in development.

Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images