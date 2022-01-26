Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’s Secret Cameo Character Makes a Full Appearance

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett was released on Disney+ today, and it featured the long-awaited return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian. However, Mando wasn’t the only character from The Mandalorian to make an appearance in the new episode. Not only did we see The Armoror from season one, but Amy Sedaris returned as the lovable Tatooine mechanic, Peli Motto. In an earlier episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Peli could be spotted in the background, so it was exciting to get her for an entire episode.

Many people took to Twitter today to celebrate Sedaris’ return to Star Wars. You can check out a couple of the posts below:

Peli Motto is the best new Star Wars character and I will not be swayed. pic.twitter.com/AwEZmOsUrG — Dean Dobbs (@DeanDobbs) January 26, 2022

Amy Sedaris saying “Queen of Naboo” is my personal version of Christmas pic.twitter.com/FlWZxoV8Z5 — Kareem Yasin (@thekareem) January 26, 2022

My favorite episode of The Book of Boba Fett is the one where Mando & Amy Sedaris build a project car — Leg Man the Body Snatcher 🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@all_F808Z) January 26, 2022

The crossover episode of The Book of Boba Fett was helmed by Bryce Dallas Howard, who also directed “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” and “Chapter 11: The Heiress” of The Mandalorian. The Jurassic World star took to Instagram to celebrate her latest entry into the Star Wars universe.

“Happy Boba Day 💚 ⁣ #TheBookofBobaFett #StarWars #LoveMyJob ⁣ [ID 1: a very excited bdh holding a slate for ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ a gift from the immensely talented cinematographer @davekleinasc]⁣ [ID 2: a black title card with text in green that reads, ‘Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.’],” Howard wrote.

The Book of Boba Fett is set to have two more episodes, and Temuera Morrison previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

The Mandalorian spinoff follows Fett and Shand as they fight for control of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire on Tatooine. Previously, Morrison and Wen spoke to TVLine and teased Mando’s return as well as some major villains.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Morrison replied when asked if audiences should be on the watch for upcoming villains. “That’s just the beginning. There’s some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.”

The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+.