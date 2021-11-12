Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Show First Look and Concept Art Revealed

The Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series has revealed its first look and concept art. The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series was one of the highly-anticipated new pieces of content that Disney was presenting at the 2021 Disney+ Day showcase event; it’s also one of the most highly-anticipated projects in Lucasfilm’s entire upcoming slate. Obi-Wan Kenobi will fill in an important gap in Star Wars canon: how and when Obi-Wan Kenobi finally learned that Anakin Skywalker had become Darth Vader, and made the journey from being Luke Skywalker’s protector on Tatooine to facing his former best friend in the heart of the Empire.

In the first look featurette for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, series star Ewan McGregor and series director Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) teased fans with what they are in for. Click here to watch it on Disney+!

“There’s a hunger for this character to come back,” McGregor says. “The fans have been waiting long enough, you know… And the most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden (Christensen)… [We’ll] have another swing at each other,” McGregor concluded coyly,”It might be quite satisfying for everybody. We hope that you enjoy as much as we’ve enjoyed making it!”

“Something that is extremely exciting is the return of obviously Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Deborah Chow says. “…We are bringing back Hayden Christensen to reprise the role of Darth Vader. We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader.”

As stated above, this Star Wars story is set in the years between The Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope – the “Reign of the Empire” era of the new Star Wars timeline that has opened the door to exciting projects like Solo, The Bad Batch and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The moment that Obi-Wan connects Anakin’s fate with the darkness of Darth Vader remains one of the final big pieces of canon needed to fully (and retroactively) set up the events of A New Hope. But for Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s going to be a something of a nightmare journey into what the galaxy has become under the Sith rule of Palpatine:

“This is quite a dark time that we’re coming into with him,” Chow explains. “Just being a Jedi it’s not safe. There’s Jedi hunters out there… That’s the starting place for our story; the interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

“At least he has this one task left, which is to keep Luke safe,” McGregor adds.

Check out the first batch of Obi-Wan Kenobi concept art, below!

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will stream on Disney+ in 2022.