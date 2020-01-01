Star Wars Confirms More Connections Between Poe Dameron and Original Trilogy

Poe Dameron, played in the live-action Star Wars films by Oscar Isaac, is one of the main characters of the new Star Wars sequel trilogy. Dameron has fought as a part of the Resistance alongside General Leia Organa since the onset of the group, but the pilot actually has ties to the Rebellion that took on the Empire as well. It was never revealed in the movies, but it looks as though Poe’s parents actually fought alongside Leia long before he did, going toe-to-toe with Darth Vader’s forces.

The Star Wars comics began a new run on January 1st, this time written by Charles Soule. While Jason Aaron’s previous series bridged the gap between Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Soule’s run begins at the end of Empire, likely running through Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. So the new Star Wars #1 picks up after Leia and Lando Calrissian grab Luke Skywalker in the Millennium Falcon, with Han Solo frozen in carbonite and in the possession of Jabba the Hutt. Rebellion fighters are squaring off against Imperial TIE Fighters early in the book when a familiar name is spoken by one of the ground soldiers watching the action from a nearby ship.

One soldier has his eyes glued to the space battle taking place before him, a look of worry across his face. Another soldier casually asks, “What’s with Dameron?” The man looking out the window is Poe Dameron‘s father, and it’s revealed that his wife is a pilot fighting in an A-Wing out in front of them.

“Shara Bey, also known as my wife and my son’s mother,” Dameron tells the group. “Can you guys shut up? I’m trying to focus. Things are moving pretty fast out there.”

So Poe Dameron is just a baby or small child at this point in time, but his parents are very active in the Rebellion. This helps explain how Poe became close with Leia in the first place, and why he’s always been so connected to the Resistance.

The way the issue ends, with Dameron in engaged with Leia and Lando in a meeting about their battle strategy, it seems as though Poe’s parents will have even more to do as the book continues.

Star Wars #1 is now available online and at your local comic book shop.