Dance to DJ Chewbacca’s Tunes at New Star Wars Pop-Up Bar

Pop up bars are all the rage lately with all kinds of pop culture properties serving as themes. Star Wars is the latest craze to be transformed into a watering hole. The ILL Minster Pub has become the ILL Minster Cantina in Dallas. The experience began on February 15th with DJ Chewy and all manner of Star Wars-influenced drink options. This is just the latest pop-up bar that ILL Minster Pub has pulled off. They’ve tackled Nightmare Before Christmas and Game of Thrones in the past. But, it was time to capitalize on all the Star Wars fervor after The Rise of Skywalker and the collective love for The Mandalorian.

Wondering about what the drink specials would be? Well, there’s a Han Solo-inspired number that comes in a Solo cup. Other hits include Consider the Leia, which contains Patron coffee liqueur, vodka, Rumchata and small cinnamon bun cereal garnish. Looking for something more Instagrammable? Well the Baby Yoda drink on offer is made of vodka and green melon liqueur with limes to form those adorable ears. There’s a little bit of something for everybody at this version of a Cantina.

Right now, the bar has shut down for a week to get the movie memorabilia in better order. They had already stuffed the space with all manner of posters, a Millennium Falcon model, Darth Vader with some Stormtroopers, Chewbacca, and Han frozen in Carbonite. As an added bonus, the movies will be playing on loop on a bunch of the televisions in the venue. So, if you’re looking for a new cool distraction or something to check off the bucket list, ILL Minster Cantina should be a no-brainer.

The bar describes itself:

“Ill Minster Pub is your local Uptown hangout featuring local craft beer, seasonal cocktails, and a savory selection of wine. We are located at 2600 Cedar Spring Rd, Dallas, Tx 75201 inside of the Gables Villa Rosa apartment complex. With numerous big-screen TV’s, Ill Minster is the perfect cozy English style pub to kick back and enjoy the sports game with your friends or relax and unwind after work with a refreshing beverage. Ill Minster Pub is now serving pizzas, with Toluca, organic/healthy Mexican cuisine, opening next door within the near future.”