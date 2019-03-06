New Star Wars Animated Series Won’t Be Announced at Celebration

Lucasfilm has announced that at this year’s Star Wars Celebration, there will be three different panels focusing on three different animated Star Wars series, which immediately ignited theories that a new animated series would be announced at the event. A publicist for Lucasfilm, on the other hand, confirmed that no new series would be announced at the event.

With one of the panels focusing on Star Wars Rebels, one Twitter user speculated that the panel will see the announcement of a new series focusing on that show’s characters. Lucasfilm publicist Tracy Cannobbio was quick to shut down the speculation, replying to the user, “Full disclosure – we are not announcing a new series in this panel.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Curious about the specificity of “this panel,” another user asked if a new series would be announced during another panel, to which Cannobbio replied, “Nope.”

The other two panels at Celebration will focus on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which has its final season debuting on Disney+ later this year, and Star Wars Resistance, whose second season will be debuting in the fall. These series are more than enough to excite Star Wars fans, with the passion surrounding Rebels and hopes to see the further adventures of those characters being the impetus for much of the speculation.

Earlier this week, fans took to social media to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Star Wars Rebels‘ series finale, leading to many touching tributes. One of the more emotional tributes came from series creator Dave Filoni, who not only thanked the fans for the devotion but offered a tease of two characters’ fates.

Filoni shared a sketch of Ahsoka and Sabine Wren in search of Ezra Bridger and included the note, “Thank you all for sharing your memories of Star Wars Rebels. It was a wonderful show to make, and the entire crew is humbled by your outpouring of love and support with #RebelsRemembered. I tried to think of something to sketch for all of you today, but I couldn’t come up with something from the past, so I drew a possible future instead. It’s always good to check in on old friends, don’t you think?”

He also clarified, “No, this is not a new show, just a drawing I did today for you, the greatest fans there are. Thank you.”

An animated series featuring the characters from Rebels might not be announced in the near future, though between the debut of Disney+ and with no live-action movie having a release date after Star Wars: Episode IX, fans won’t be surprised to discover that we’ll get to see the further adventures of these characters in a different capacity.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Chicago, Illinois on April 11th.

Are you disappointed that a new series won’t be announced? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!