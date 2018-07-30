New ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Blu-ray Featurette Refutes Time Travel Theory

The events of Star Wars Rebels had a lasting impact on multiple corners of the galaxy far, far away, including the tease that many events can happen all at once in a “World Between Worlds,” leading some fans to theorize time travel might be possible. In a new clip from the upcoming Blu-ray, series producer Dave Filoni details the importance of this realm while clarifying this sequence doesn’t confirm time travel. Watch the clip above and grab the Blu-ray July 31st.

At one point in the “World Between Worlds” episode, Ezra Bridger traveled to another realm in which he heard whispers from various points in the saga, dating back to The Phantom Menace and up to The Force Awakens. When witnessing Ahsoka’s conflict with Vader from the series’ Season Two finale, Ezra reached in and pulled her to safety. Understandably, this seemingly confirmed the possibility of time travel, which would seem like a big twist in what we know of Star Wars lore.

Shortly after the episode premiered earlier this year, fans began theorizing how this perceived time travel would impact the saga, with Filoni having clarified his concept for the scene to CinemaBlend.

“I don’t really think of it as time travel. It’s not really a thing where you go through one door and out another in a different time,” Filoni shared. “The world between worlds is really about knowledge and gaining knowledge. As the Dume wolf says, what’s in there is knowledge and destruction. You can gain knowledge of the future or futures that may happen, and you can see things that happened in the past. You can at times choose to alter them, but it’s perilous to do so and when you alter something you don’t know if that’s not the way it always happened. So destruction is the other half of what’s in there.”

Introducing time travel could result in a character having stopped Maul from killing Qui-Gon, Kylo Ren from killing Han Solo, or even Kanan from dying in an explosion. Filoni explained that this realm was merely a manifestation of what was hinted at with Luke in the original trilogy.

“When you go through these doorways, you’re in peril of destruction because you’re missing all sorts of things that would have happened or things would’ve happened otherwise, you know, so it’s a dangerous game but it’s not something we’re here going in and out of different doors,” Filoni confirmed. “It’s an extension of the Jedi’s ability to perceive the future and the past, as described in Empire Strikes Back.”

You can learn more about the World Between Worlds as well as witness a variety of other special features when Season Four of Star Wars Rebels lands on Blu-ray on July 31st.

