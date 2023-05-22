Delayed Disney Trick or Treat Funko Pops Relaunch For Halfway to Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During last year's Funkoween event, several Disney Trick or Treat Funko Pops were launched but the candy corn-themed Minnie and Donald designs were delayed. After a full year of waiting, those Pops are back up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth with a release date set for June (free Super Saver US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59). You can also find the Donald Duck Trick or Treat Funko Pop here on Amazon with a July release date.

Speaking of Funkoween, Funko traditionally holds their halfway to Halloween / Funkoween event in May, but the month is drawing to a close and there hasn't been an official announcement thus far. What's more, Pop figures that we would have expected to be reserved for Funkoween have been trickling out over the last couple of days. This includes a Victor and Emily Movie Moment Funko Pop from the 2005 Tim Burton film Corpse Bride and today's re-release of the Disney Donald and Minnie Trick or Treat Pops. Has Funkoween 2023 been cancelled? We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can grab the Disney Minnie and Donald Trick or Treat Funko Pops and check out the Corpse Bride exclusive below.

Much like the poster for the film, the new Corpse Bride Movie Moment Pop figure depicts Victor Van Dort holding hands with Emily the Corpse Bride while Victor's beloved undead dog Scraps watches on. The figure is a Spirit Halloween exclusive, and they're selling it directly on the Spirit Halloween website and via Amazon priced at $39.99. You can find more of their spooky Funko Pop exclusives right here.

In other exciting Tim Burton news, Beetlejuice 2 is finally happening! Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Beetlejuice for the sequel, which will arrive 36 years after the original. Winona Ryder is also coming back for the follow-up film, once again taking on the role of Lydia Deetz, who was a teenager in the first movie. Catherine O'Hara, who played Lydia's step-mother, will be returning as well.

As far as new cast members go, Jenna Ortega will be reuniting with Burton after coming together to break Netflix records with Wednesday. She will be playing the daughter of Ryder's Lydia. Other new cast members include Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe. Bellucci is set to play the role of Beetlejuice's wife in the movie, while Dafoe is said to be some sort of law enforcement officer in the afterlife. There haven't been any details revealed regarding Theroux's character.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.