Star Wars Is Getting Back in the Spooky Spirit With Return to Vader’s Castle Comic Series

Throughout the entire Star Wars franchise, fans have witnessed a number of intense and thrilling sequences, yet the series doesn’t often delve directly into the horror genre. Continuing in the tradition that started last October, IDW will be releasing the horror-themed Star Wars: Return to Vader’s Castle, delivering readers weekly tales of terror centered around the Sith Lord’s headquarters on Mustafar. Much like the original series, the horror will still be tame enough for younger readers, but with last year’s miniseries featuring vampires and ritual sacrifices, it will still be more intense than your average Star Wars comic. You can head to StarWars.com to get a preview of the series.

The site describes the series, “Written by Cavan Scott with an all-star stable of artists including Nicoletta Baldari, Nick Brokenshire, Francesco Francavilla, Kelley Jones, Megan Levens, and Charles Paul Wilson III, the weekly five-issue series will once again celebrate the spooky side of Star Wars with new stories of galactic frights. In StarWars.com‘s exclusive first look at issue #1 featuring art by Francavilla and Levens, a servant of Darth Vader on Mustafar tells us a new terrifying tale — one of a crew sent to Lotho Minor, where there is but one goal: survive the planet’s horrors.”

The series will debut on a weekly basis, with the first issue hitting shelves on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Return to Vader’s Castle might only be a limited series, but this is promising news for fans of Star Wars comic books, as the coming months will see a number of series come to an end.

Earlier this year, fans learned that Marvel Comics’ Star Wars series would be coming to an official end with issue #75, concluding the storyline that launched in 2015. With the series taking place between the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, we know the characters make it through the book safely, leaving us to wonder how the series will conclude.

In Star Wars: Target Vader, a group of iconic bounty hunters have come together in hopes of taking down the Sith Lord and, while we know who will emerge triumphant, the limited series could set the stage for exciting future adventures. While neither Marvel nor Lucasfilm have confirmed the fate of the Doctor Aphra series, rumors have surfaced that claim that series will also be coming to an end in the near future.

