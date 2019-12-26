Star Wars Reveals What Happened Right After Luke Lost His Hand To Darth Vader

Ahead of the comics debut next week, Marvel Comics has released an official preview of the opening pages for Star Wars #1, the relaunch of the flagship comic series for the franchise in a galaxy far, far away. Much like the 2015 Star Wars series picked up where Episode IV concluded, the new series will begin where Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back wrapped things up. Now that we’ve got a first look at what will happen in the series we now have a canon idea about what happened with Luke Skywalker after his confrontation with Darth Vader in Cloud City. Take a look at the pages below to see what Luke finds himself doing ahead of getting his robotic hand attached in the film’s final minutes!

Written by Charles Soule with art by Jesus Saiz and featuring covers by RB Silva, Star Wars #1 will debut in comic shops and digital platforms on January 1, 2020. The new series has a lengthy official description which reads:

“In the wake of the events following The Empire Strikes Back, it is a dark time for the heroes of the Rebellion. The Rebel fleet…scattered following a disastrous defeat at the Battle of Hoth. Han Solo…lost to the bounty hunter, Boba Fett, after being frozen in carbonite. And after being lured into a trap on Cloud City and bested in a vicious lightsaber duel against the evil Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker…learned the horrible truth about his past. Vader did not kill Luke’s father Anakin–Vader is Luke’s father! Now, after narrowly escaping the dark lord’s clutches, and wounded and reeling from the revelation, Luke, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, the Wookiee Chewbacca and the droids C-3PO and R2-D2 must fight their way back to the Rebel Alliance—for the fate of the entire galaxy is at stake! After so many losses is victory still possible? But, what Leia, Luke and their ragtag band of freedom fighters do not realize is that they have only traded one Imperial trap for another! Enter the cunning and vengeful Imperial Commander Zahra, at the helm of the Tarkin’s Will!”

The main Star Wars comic series won’t be the only thing from Marvel set in the galaxy far, far away as Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, an ongoing comic series from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, is set to make its debut in March 2020.

This series will follow cyborg bounty hunter Beilert Valance, who was created for the Star Wars comic books in the 1970s. Valance will be seeking revenge on his mentor-turned-betrayer Nakano Lash. However, also looking for Lash are other mercenaries like Bossk and Fett. Bounty Hunters will also introduce new killers to the Star Wars canon.