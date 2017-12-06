Star Wars: Rian Johnson on The Challenges of Making a New Trilogy

Rian Johnson will be at the helm of a whole new Star Wars trilogy, which quite the daunting task.

Thing is, Johnson isn’t really looking at it that way. ComicBook.com’s J.K. Schmidt had the chance to sit down with the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, asking Johnson about the challenges of creating a whole new storyline or the beloved franchise.

“I don’t see it, I don’t know, I’m not thinking about what’s hard about it,” Johnson said. “I’m thinking about what’s exciting about it right now. Right now it’s just excitement. It’s like the possibility of a brand new story, 3 movies, just go anywhere and tell anything, meet some new folks, see some new places. That to me, I mean just, in the Star Wars world? I’m like yeah, I’m bubbling with excitement about it.”

It seems Johnson and Disney had a good time making The Last Jedi, so why not continue a good thing.

“We all just had a really good time working together,” Johnson said. “I know for us, that was a big part of it. We were getting to the end of it and Kathy Kennedy and Bob Iger and Alan Horn, Alan [Bergman], all the folks at Disney, we were just sad that this was coming to an end. We were like, ‘How do we figure out some way to keep working together?’ That’s when I pitched the idea of a new trilogy with a new story. That seemed really exciting for me.”

Johnson is keeping the possibilities open at the moment, as the new set of movies is at the very beginning of development, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has all the faith in the world in Johnson’s abilities.

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” Kennedy said. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

That will have to wait until this trilogy ends, however, and fans can catch Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters on December 15.