‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: Daisy Ridley and JJ Abrams Joke About More Kylo Ren Shirtless Scenes

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing in Chicago, and fans have already been treated to an array of exciting news, including the title of the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the panel for the final film in the Skywalker saga, host Stephen Colbert brought up an infamous moment from Star Wars: The Last Jedi: the shirtless Kylo Ren scene. Colbert wanted to know if there would be a repeat moment in the new film. Since Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) wasn’t in attendance, the movie’s stars and director fielded the question.

“There are no more semi-naked Kylos,” Daisy Ridley (Rey) replied.

“Only full-naked,” J.J. Abrams joked.

The news that Driver won’t be undressing in the movie was upsetting to some, who took to social media to express their despair.

“Star Wars is cancelled because there’s no shirtless Kylo Ren in Ep IX,” @pricewalden tweeted.

“Star Wars already peaked when it showed Kylo Ren shirtless, the ONLY way Episode 9 could possibly be better than 8 is if he spends more screen time shirtless,” @magtopel wrote.

“Apparently we won’t see Kylo Ren shirtless in the next Star Wars but I’m still holding out hope that we’ll see him bottomless,” @_CatDaddy joked.

While shirtless Kylo Ren may be off the table, Abrams did tease that the new movie will see the reunion of the main characters.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared at the panel. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

