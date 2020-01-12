Adam Sandler Admits He Wants to Be Like Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Two films have basically taken over Twitter this month, and stars from Uncut Gems and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Billy Dee Williams and Adam Sandler had some absolutely amazing back and forth on Twitter after the Lando Calrissian actor made a funny joke about the two of them being similar. Well, the outfits look incredibly similar now that you see it up close. But, Sandler had to give it up for one of the smoothest stars of a previous era. Fans, of course, love seeing these two trading compliments so openly and the replies reflect that excitement.

Williams recently shared the story of how he first met J.J. Abrams before working on The Rise of Skywalker. He explained the feeling of stepping back into the role of Lando after all this time.

Who doesn’t want to be you Billy Dee? https://t.co/3e5r73BMHz — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 11, 2020

“J.J. called me and I went down to his office. We were going to meet at my house, but I decided that I wanted to go and meet him at his office. And so we just sat and talked, and he told me that he wanted me to participate in this third trilogy,” Williams explained. “And I just chuckled and said, ‘Sure. Of course.’ Certainly [I wanted] an opportunity to work with J.J. because he is a sensational human being. He’s great to work with when he’s out there. His brain just continues. Never stops. And so you never have an opportunity to really slow down. You just keep building the momentum.”

“In the beginning, I had a two-picture deal. That’s all I knew. And then I moved on to something else. But there are things about the character [in Rise of Skywalker] I think that you probably didn’t see in the earlier stuff. I think you’ll see a little bit more depth,” he added.

The Rise of Skywalker has divided some of the fanbase online. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

