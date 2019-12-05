Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow Debunks Alleged Rey Origin Story in The Rise of Skywalker

Be careful what you read on the Internet, folks. Half what you read turns out not to be true. Case in point: a popular Star Wars fan site recently dropped the “exclusive” reveal of Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) true origin story, as revealed in an early script for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by Jurassic World director, Colin Trevorrow. There was a suggestion that elements of that early script draft could still be used in current version of Rise of Skywalker, but there’s just one problem: Colin Trevorrow himself took to social media to say that none of that report is accurate!

Here’s the version of Rey’s origin that Making Star Wars claimed to have gotten ahold of:

“In the unmade Trevorrow/Connolly Star Wars: Episode IX story, Rey had a rather interesting backstory. No, she wasn’t a Solo or a Skywalker. Rey was going to be the daughter of a woman who was a cook, housemaid, and once nanny to Ben Solo. Rey and Ben were to have grown up together and she was like his little sister, living in the Solo household together. It is not clear if Rey’s mom was let go because she was a drunkard, but I do know that Colin Trevorrow was continuing with the idea that Rey’s parents were nobodies. It was implied at one time that the father and mother of Rey fought at the Battle of Jakku before taking up domestic duties in the Solo family home. So for whatever reason, they returned to that world.”

Now here is the total denial of that same storyline by Colin Trevorrow:

Yikes, that’s rough. Normally I’d say nothing, but not a single thing in here was ever in any screenplay Derek and I wrote. Not one thing. All the best to you guys. — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) December 5, 2019

“Yikes, that’s rough. Normally I’d say nothing, but not a single thing in here was ever in any screenplay Derek and I wrote. Not one thing. All the best to you guys.”

Ouch. That hurts. Like I said: don’t believe everything you read on the Internet, folks.

Needless to say, Star Wars fans who didn’t seem to enjoy The Last Jedi certainly didn’t enjoy this version of Rey’s story, and are more than happy to find out that no one seriously involved with the film ever put forth ideas like that.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.