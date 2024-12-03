Skeleton Crew’s Coolest Character Connects to a Star Wars Favorite

There’s a youth movement taking place in a galaxy far, far away, with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew making its debut on Disney+. The new series, co-created by Spider-Man director Jon Watts, features a core cast made almost entirely of kids, making for a different kind of Star Wars show than we’ve become used to. All of these young characters are exciting in their own ways, but one in particular will definitely have Star Wars fans thinking back to a beloved figure from the original trilogy.

KB, played by Kyriana Kratter, is one of the four young adventurers at the center of Skeleton Crew, and the semi-robotic kid is easily one of the coolest characters on the entire show. KB is intelligent, calculated, and seems to have a real knack for reading people. While that could describe several different characters in Star Wars lore, KB’s design and technology feels directly inspired by the one and only Lobot.

If you’re familiar, Lobot is one of those very random supporting/side characters that Star Wars fans have really become attached to over the years. He first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back as the right hand man of Lando Calrissian, managing his affairs in Bespin. He didn’t get a ton of screen time, but his unique look helped make him a fan-favorite over the years.

As soon as KB appears on-screen in Skeleton Crew, it’s obvious that he was inspired by Lobot. There doesn’t appear to be any canon connection between the characters, so don’t expect this to be Lobot’s child or anything like that. It’s the technology on their heads that connect them, serving as something of an Easter egg for fans.

KB has a similar implant on the back of the head that allows access to technology the other kids don’t have. This version of the tech also comes with a retractable piece that comes down over KB’s eyes. In just the first two episodes, KB puts the tech to good use, proving to be just as useful with it as Lobot was for Lando.

Hopefully KB will have the same longevity in the Star Wars franchise as Lobot has enjoyed over the years. After debuting in Empire Strikes Back, Lobot has been featured in numerous stories across books and comics over the years. At this point, there has been no word regarding the future of Skeleton Crew beyond these first eight episodes, so it remains to be seen what kind of role KB might have in the franchise going forward.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are now streaming on Disney+.