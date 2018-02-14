Jon Favreau Voicing a Character in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

The secrecy around Star Wars films prevents test screenings occurring for the public, causing filmmakers to bring in outside perspectives for advice on how to improve a film. Earlier this month, director Jon Favreau shared a photo of himself with Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard and co-writer Lawrence Kasdan, possibly hinting that he had seen a cut of the film. Howard clarified today that Favreau is actually voicing one of the characters in the film.

Fans had merely theorized why Favreau was with the Solo filmmakers, with Howard finally confirming, “Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties.”

With Howard himself having a unique and recognizable voice, one fan couldn’t help but wonder if the director would also lend his vocal talents to an otherworldly creature.

“Nope :-). Zero chance. But thanks for asking,” Howard replied to the fan.

Fans of the Star Wars series are relieved to finally learn details about the movie, as the first official images and footage didn’t debut until less than four months before the film was scheduled to hit theaters. In the time since the teaser debuted during last week’s Super Bowl, Howard has begun to shed light on what to expect from the film.

One secret the filmmaker aims to keep, however, is how much of the film was directed by him and how much was directed by original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

“I don’t really want to explain it. I don’t really want to be specific about that because, again, I don’t even want that to matter to fans,” Howard shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I could understand why you’d ask, and some might even be curious, but look, everybody who has been involved in this has done nothing but love what this movie could be, and that’s been the vibe around it. I think audiences are gonna feel that love and excitement.”

Fans have wondered the state of the film following the director shake-up last summer, but early reactions to footage have been positive.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will land in theaters on May 25.

