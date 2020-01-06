Keanu Reeves Is a Jedi in This Star Wars: Old Republic Fan Trailer

Following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there are certainly quite a lot of storytelling possibilities in a galaxy far, far away. Rumors are already swirling around what corners of the franchise will be explored next, with the Old Republic era being a pretty popular suggestion. The ancient lore, which was popularized by the video game Knights of the Old Republic, is something that fans have wanted to see adapted onscreen for quite a while, and a new fan-made trailer imagines just how awesome that could be. The video, which is created by stryder HD, imagines national treasure Keanu Reeves as Revan, the main character of the Old Republic narrative.

Revan originated in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game, and quickly became one of the most prominent figures in that corner of the Legends universe. The game established Revan as a loyal member of the Jedi Order, only to later reveal that he was a former Sith who had been brainwashed into a new identity by the Jedi. In subsequent portrayals, Revan attempts to discover more about his former identity and grows closer to both the Dark and the Light sides in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The character has grown popular enough to earn his own action figure, and a Kyber crystal from his lightsaber was believed to be among Luke Skywalker’s possessions on Ahch-To in The Last Jedi.

Almost since Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, diehard fans have debated about exactly how the Old Republic will be canonized, and what aspects will remain part of “Legends” canon. Coincidentally, Rise of Skywalker‘s visual dictionary revealed that Revan is technically canon, as a legion of Sith troopers is named after him.

There’s no indication if and when the Old Republic will have a larger onscreen role in the Star Wars universe, although screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis was reported to be writing a film based on the era this past May. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has previously hinted that a KOTOR project is a possibility, but that the franchise’s future is still slightly nebulous.

“You know, we talk about that all the time,” Kennedy revealed in April. “Yes, we are developing something to look at. Right now, I have no idea where thing might fall…”

Would you want to see Keanu Reeves play Revan in a future Star Wars project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!