Star Wars: The Bad Batch Releases New Posters

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is currently seven episodes into its third and final season. The animated series debuted on Disney+ in 2021 and followed a group of experimental clones in the aftermath of the Clone Wars. The final episodes are expected to feature some big surprises, and Lucasfilm has shared a lot of exciting teases from the show. This week, a new batch of posters was released that showcases some fan-favorite characters.

"Check out these new posters from the final season of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch. New episodes are now available on @DisneyPlus. http://strw.rs/6003VvgoF," the official account for Star Wars shared on Twitter. You can check out the posters in the tweets below:

New episodes are now available on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/HzjzaW8XOS pic.twitter.com/Q3TlYONVEb — Star Wars (@starwars) March 13, 2024

What Is Season 3 Of The Bad Batch About?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off. The Bad Batch is still reeling from losing one of their members, Tech, and determined to rescue Omega from capture at Mount Tantiss.

According to a press release from Disney+, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, "the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire."

ComicBook.com spoke to Star Wars: The Bad Batch producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau about The Bad Batch's final season and asked what the future of Star Wars animation might look like. While they couldn't say anything about upcoming projects, they seem to be anticipating watching what comes next from the Lucasfilm Animation team as fans.

"Obviously, we can't really speak as to if there's something in the works or not, but I will just say that the team at Lucasfilm Animation, it's been a pleasure working with them, because they are so fantastic at what they do, and have such passion for what they do," Corbett said. "If there is stuff in the future I'm going to watch and be a fan because I love all the things that they do."

"Sign me up. I want to watch more," Rau added.

The next episode of The Bad Batch hits Disney+ on March 20th.