Star Wars The Black Series Masters of Evil 3-Pack Exclusive Gets Its Best-Ever Deal

Hasbro’s The Black Series Masters of Evil 3-pack launched back in March of 2024 as an Amazon exclusive with 6-inch figures of Darth Vader, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and General Grievous along with 7 lightsaber and blaster accessories. The original price of $79.99 was probably hard to swallow for some collectors, but how does $54.49 sound? If that seals the deal then you’l want to pick it up here on Amazon quickly. The 32% off sale is of the lightning variety, which means that it will disappear when the sale is 100% claimed or the sale ends. Read on for additional details about the set.

The Masters of Evil 3-pack includes figures of Darth Vader as he appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, Grand Admiral Thrawn from the Ahsoka series on Disney+ and General Grievous from the Clone Wars series. Note that this set ushered in new cardback designs, which you can see below.

On a related note, in November 2024, Disney, Lucasfilm and Hasbro released The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi & Clone Trooper (212th) 2-pack as inspired by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. At the time, the set was a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, and it has been sold out for months. However, it has made its return as an exclusive for The Disney Store, and you can get your order in via the link below while it lasts.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI & CLONE TROOPER (212TH) / $44.99 – See at The Disney Store: “During the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi became a general in the Army of the Republic, leading the famed 212th clone military battalion with Commander Cody. This STAR WARS action figure set is detailed to look like Obi-Wan Kenobi and a 212th legion clone trooper. Comes with his signature Lightsaber and a blaster accessory.”

If you want to see what else Hasbro has in store for their Star Wars lineup, you can keep tabs on the latest and greatest releases here at Comicbook. We expect to see several new releases before the end of June 2025.