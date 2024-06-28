Star Wars The Black Series Rebel Trooper and Stormtrooper 2-Pack Pre-Orders Are Up

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Acolyte The Black Series Darth Teeth Helmet was the big Star Wars release from Hasbro this week, but they also snuck in The Black Series Rebel Trooper and Stormtrooper 2-pack, which makes troop building for the Rebels and the Empire super convenient. Inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope, the Rebel trooper figure comes with a helmet, data disk, and blaster accessory. The Stormtrooper includes a blaster.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars The Black Series Rebel Trooper and Stormtrooper are available here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon priced at $44.99, which isn't too bad for a multipack. It will arrive on your doorstep on September 1st. This is a unique versus set for Hasbro's Black Series, so grab one – or ten – while you can.

Speaking of unique Star Wars products, LEGO is bringing some of the Star Wars mashup designs featured in the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy four-part animated series into the real world. How about a Dark Side version of the Millennium Falcon or a mashup between a Tie Fighter and an X-Wing? Darth Jar Jar perhaps? With these two new LEGO sets, you can make these crazy concepts a reality. Details about each of the sets can be found below, and keep in mind that the Tribute to Jules Verne's Books LEGO set will come free with purchases of $150 or more through June 30th.

The Dark Falcon (75389 / 1579 pieces / $179.99): Pre-order at LEGO (Arrives August 1st): "This LEGO Star Wars brick-built starship toy has flip-up panels for easy access to the detailed interior, including Darth Jar Jar's throne, the command center, hyperdrive, entertainment area and jail cell. Spring-loaded shooters, rotating cannons and a removable gunner post add to the action-play possibilities. Minfigures include Darth Jar Jar, Bounty Hunter C-3PO, Darth Dev, Darth Rey, Beach Luke and Jedi Vader, plus accessories including lightsabers and a blue milk carton."

TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up (75393 / 1063 pieces / $109.99): Pre-order at LEGO (Arrives August 1st): "The set features a 'TIE-wing' and 'X-fighter', each with an opening cockpit for a LEGO minifigure and 2 spring-loaded shooters. Simply remove the locking pins to detach the wings from the hull of each buildable vehicle toy and rebuild to create the familiar, iconic TIE fighter and X-wing. The wings of the 'TIE-wing'/X-fighter are adjustable for flight and attack modes and, once rebuilt as the X-wing, the retractable landing gear can be used. Minifigures include a Rebel Pilot and a TIE Pilot, each with blaster pistols, Yesi Scala with a gaffi stick, and Sig Greebling, plus an L3-G0 droid LEGO figure."

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy below premieres on Disney+ on September 13th.