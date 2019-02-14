New ‘Star Wars’ The Black Series Figure Wave Includes Mace Windu

Hasbro has launched the latest wave of 6-inch figures in their Star Wars The Black Series lineup, and it includes the badass Jedi known as Mace Windu!

The figure utilizes Hasbro’s Photo Real technology, so you’re getting a pretty fantastic likeness of Samuel L. Jackson here. The Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) and Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) figures are also pretty impressive for this reason. Rounding out the lineup we have Padme Amidala, Battle Droid, and Han Solo (Mimban Mud Trooper version).

You can pre-order all of the new Star Wars The Black Series figures individually right here with shipping slated for April. Inside that link you’ll also find a collector’s case that includes all of the figures (plus a bonus Padme Amidala and Battle Droid) and ships for free.

On a related note, the highly anticipated Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch General Grievous figure from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was released by Hasbro last month, and you can pre-order one is right here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99. Popularity has pushed the ship date back to April, so jump on it before it moves out even further.

Finally, Funko unveiled a new Star Wars Movie Moment Pop figure yesterday called “Encounter on Endor”. It’s based on the scene from Return of the Jedi when C-3PO discovers that the Ewoks plan to turn is friends into the main course at a banquet held in his honor. As you might imagine, he’s rather embarrassed about it.

The Encounter on Endor Star Wars Movie Moment Pop figure should be available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for March. The official description for the figure reads:

“Mistaken for a golden deity by the feisty Ewok tribe, a bewildered C-3P0 must choose between sacrificing his proper protocol over convincing shaman Logray to free his rebel friends from becoming the sacrifice at the village banquet! Have a little faith and relive this iconic scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with the “Encounter on Endor” Pop! Movie Moment.”

