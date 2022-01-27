Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Includes Unexpected Reference to Iconic Original Trilogy Scene

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Return of The Mandalorian,” featured some exciting character returns as well as a few epic Star Wars easter eggs. Not only did the new episode feature the long-awaited return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian, but Amy Sedaris returned as the lovable Tatooine mechanic, Peli Motto. Together, the two characters fixed up an N-1 Starfighter, the signature ship of the Royal Naboo Security Forces of Planet Naboo. The same ship model was flown by young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. This prequel throwback wasn’t the only easter egg to spot during the ship-building scenes. One of the parts they needed was a “cryogenic density combustion booster.” The name might not sound familiar, but it’s the answer to a Star Wars question we never knew we had.

Any eagle-eyed Star Wars fan would have recognized the cryogenic density combustion booster instantly. It’s the same rod that Han, Luke, and Leia tried to use to stop the trash compactor in Star Wars: A New Hope. Of course, it’s unlikely George Lucas had such big plans for the discarded item all those years ago, but it’s super fun for fans to see little bits of older Star Wars movies pop up in the Disney+ shows. You can check out a side-by-side of the cryogenic density combustion booster in The Book of Boba Fett and the original Star Wars in the tweet below:

The #BookofBobaFett episode 5:

The episode without Boba Fett.



So nothing to advance that plot but we got an answer to the age-old question of what Han and Leia used to try to stop the trash compactor in Episode IV: it was a Cryogenic Density Combustion Booster.#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/1vUUABAVul — M.R. Field (@ISpeakPirate) January 26, 2022

In addition to returning characters, ships, and other fun items, “The Return of the Mandalorian” also featured the return of director Bryce Dallas Howard, who also helmed “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” and “Chapter 11: The Heiress” of The Mandalorian. The Jurassic World star took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate her latest entry into the Star Wars universe.

“Happy Boba Day 💚 ⁣ #TheBookofBobaFett #StarWars #LoveMyJob ⁣ [ID 1: a very excited bdh holding a slate for ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ a gift from the immensely talented cinematographer @davekleinasc]⁣ [ID 2: a black title card with text in green that reads, ‘Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard.’],” Howard wrote.

The Book of Boba Fett is set to have two more episodes, and Temuera Morrison previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+.