‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Cast Looks Back on Series for 10th Anniversary

There’s no mistaking that fans are over the moons for the return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the cast is right there with them.

The voices behind characters like Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and many more recently gathered to reflect on the tenth anniversary of Lucasfilm’s popular animated series, who reflected on the fandom and how The Clone Wars continues to impact their lives. Take a look in the video player above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein had a hand in compiling the video for her company Her Universe, and used the opportunity to showcase the new line of items commemorating the milestone anniversary of the series and its impending return. She’s joined by fellow co-stars Matt Lanter, Catherine Taber, James Arnold Taylor, Dee Bradley Baker, and Sam Witwer.

There’s a lot of pressure riding on the return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and few know that better than series creator and showrunner Dave Filoni, who recently spoke with ComicBook.com about it.

“With Clone Wars, I will say there is a bit of pressure because, obviously from [the reaction to the new season], the people loved it. I mean, they grew up with it. It was massive,” Filoni said to our own Patrick Cavanaugh. “So I do feel the pressure of wanting to make something amazing for them, and I challenge myself to not take the easy outs in the story and not do simple things.”

But now that the audience of the original run has grown older, Filoni said he aims to mature his storytelling in series as well.

“We’re also working at certain points with some material that we had written in the past, and so I’ve gone back and looked at it because I’m a different storyteller, and I think a better storyteller now,” Filoni said. “And how do we improve things, you ask yourself. I mean, we do that every season, in all honesty, so, in the last season, [Star Wars] Rebels should be significantly better than the first. And the same is true for Clone Wars. So now how do I take a show that we stopped making five years ago and make it better than it was? That’s the challenge. We’re not just recreating it. We are continuing it, and we have to make it better.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut on Disney’s new streaming service, and is rumored to be released sometime next year.