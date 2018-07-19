‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Revival Season Teaser Trailer Debuts

For an entire generation of Star Wars fans, their point of entry for the saga in the aftermath of the prequel trilogy was the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which was unceremoniously canceled in 2013. The series will be given its deserved conclusion on Disney’s streaming platform with 12 brand-new episodes, debuting sometime next year. Check out the teaser for the new episodes above.

The animated series debuted in 2008 with theatrical screenings of the feature-length pilot before it landed on Cartoon Network later that year. The adventures were set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, allowing audiences to see adventures focusing on Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi while introducing Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex.

Cartoon Network ultimately decided to cancel the series without giving producer Dave Filoni the opportunity to deliver audiences an organic conclusion. After five seasons, the network stopped airing new episodes of the program, with errant new episodes that had been finished later debuting on Netflix.

Following Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, the company focused instead on the new animated series Star Wars Rebels, also developed by Filoni, which incorporated some characters from Clone Wars to tie up loose ends. Disney also implemented the Lucasfilm Story Group to ensure the official canon of the saga, which consisted of the six live-action films and the events of The Clone Wars, due to its powerful and effective storytelling.

“Personally, it’s very rewarding. Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller,” Filoni shared with StarWars.com about the revival. “I’m happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone War. It also makes me reflect on all the people that I got to work with over the years. It reinforces the things I learned from George [Lucas]. It reminds me of the important elements that go into making Star Wars. So, it’s nice on several levels, and I think for the crew that’s still here that worked on Clone Wars, they feel that, as well.”

While the above teaser doesn’t reveal much, it’s hard not to get goosebumps at Obi-Wan and Anakin reuniting with Rex and Ahsoka.

Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars revival, landing sometime in 2019.

