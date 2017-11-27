Star Wars: Gwendoline Christie Recalls Moment She Was Cast in ‘Force Awakens’

Thanks to developing a massive fan base from her role in Game of Thrones, audiences were thrilled with the announcement that Gwendoline Christie would be joining the Star Wars saga as Captain Phasma in The Force Awakens. Possibly the only one more excited than her fans, however, was Christie herself, who felt “unbelievable joy” about the opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream.

“I can remember the precise moment I was cast as Captain Phasma in Star Wars. It was an explosion of unbelievable joy. For a long time, I had campaigned to be in the franchise to anyone who would listen,” Christie claimed to AceShowbiz.com.

That campaigning paid off, as early images of Phasma resulted in the character being one of the most intriguing elements of the new trilogy.

“When I was taken to the top-secret wardrobe department to see my Captain Phasma costume – a shiny, full-body suit of armour – I was truly electrified. Kathleen Kennedy, president of LucasFilm, had asked me if I’d ever Googled ‘female superheroes’ and proceeded to show me the results; a plethora of scantily clad, cartoon-like women and not a whole lot else,” Christie shared.

For Christie, much like many of the other new stars to join the saga, it fulfilled a lifelong dream.

“It was an ambition motivated by one of my earliest memories, of when, aged six, I was placed in front of the flamboyant space opera,” the actress recalled. “I marvelled at this fantasy world in a way I couldn’t yet articulate, with its misfits and droids and a woman who fought the enemy with intelligence, who was funny and refused to be shackled – the inimitable Princess Leia.”

Kelly Marie Tran, who joined the saga with The Last Jedi, also had a shocking revelation when she learned she scored the part of Rose Tico.

“The day I found out, Rian [Johnson, director of The Last Jedi] was like, ‘Oh we want you in this movie,’ I had just left work on my lunch break to go to this meeting,” Tran told Entertainment Weekly. “Afterward, he told me that I couldn’t tell anyone, so I went back to work and answered phones and answered emails, like nothing happened. It was the most bizarre experience. Inside I was like, Ugh! Crazy!”

We’ll see Christie and Tran in The Last Jedi when it hits theaters on December 15.

