Star Wars: The High Republic Phase 3 Art Reveals Big Changes to Fan-Favorite Characters

Avar Kriss (Photo: Lucasfilm) Avar Kriss was once the face of the Jedi Order throughout the galaxy. Now she's doing everything she can to hide herself as she operates within the Occlusion Zone and tries to reckon with her failure as the marshal of Starlight Beacon and the loss of her friend and fellow Jedi, Stellan Gios. "When we meet Avar at the beginning of Phase III, she's operating alone and undercover in the Occlusion Zone," says Mann. "She's struggling with guilt over what happened to Starlight Beacon, blaming herself for Stellan's death, and ultimately, trying to make amends."

Porter Engle (Photo: Lucasfilm) Porter Engle is stuck in the Nihil's Occlusion Zone as Phase 3 begins. Rather than resorting to the more violent ways of his youth that earned him the name "The Blade of Bardotta," he's taking a more subtle approach to fighting the Nihil. "Porter is also stuck inside the Occlusion Zone when Phase III begins, but he's taking a slightly different approach to Avar," Mann says. "He's traveling from place-to-place, seeking bits of old technology that he's figured might be able to help him breach the Stormwall. He's determined, but also hopeful."

Bell Zettifar and Ember (Photo: Lucasfilm) Bell Zettifar still has his charhound, Ember, at his side in Phase 3 of The High Republic. After losing his master, Loden Greatstorm, to the Nihil and experiencing the traumatic fall of Starlight Beacon, Bell is ready to take the fight to the enemy. "Bell is furious with the Nihil, and a little with himself, too," says Mann. "He's counting the Jedi's failures as his own. He's spending more and more time out on the edge of the Occlusion Zone, patrolling for Nihil raiders. And he's set his sights on one Nihil in particular, named Melis Shryke, who typifies everything about the Nihil that he wants to stop."

Burryaga (Photo: Lucasfilm) Burryaga lives! Fans worried that the Wookie Jedi Padawan may have died with Starlight Beacon, but his friend, Bell Zettifar, rescued him. Now he's a Jedi Knight. "After being trapped beneath Eiram's ocean, Burry is just glad to be alive and able to be amongst his friends, making a difference," Mann says. Yoon adds, "He is older and a little thinner than last time we saw him, and is now fully equipped to be out in the field."

Vernestra Rwoh (Photo: Lucasfilm) Vernestra Rwoh is no longer the untested Padawan she was in Phase 1. She's taken significant steps toward becoming the adult Jedi she'll be in The Acolyte streaming series. "Vern is more mature. She's no longer the young Jedi Padawan that we knew," Anindito says. To reflect that evolution, the artist incorporated elements to give her a more rugged look. "When we see her, we know she is now capable of holding her ground on her own. She's basically a badass, now more than she ever was."

Ghirra Starros (Photo: Lucasfilm) Ghirra Starros was once a senator in the Galactic Republic. Now, she publicly aligned with the Nihil. However, she still seeks to bring order to the chaos that has erupted in the year since Starlight's fall. "Ghirra knows that for the Nihil to survive, they have to become something different," Mann says. "They have to stabilize and organize and become more like a government, overseeing the worlds now under their jurisdiction."