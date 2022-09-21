Star Wars Reveals First Look at New High Republic Series

Star Wars fans can return to the High Republic era in Star Wars: The High Republic #1. The issue kicks off the new Marvel Comics series that is part of Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic. StarWars.com has revealed a first look at the issue, written by Cavan Scott and featuring artwork by Ario Anindito. The issue introduces Jedi Vildar Mac and sees him suffering a nightmare as he approaches his new posting at the Holy City on the planet Jedha (which Star Wars fans may remember seeing in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). You can see the preview pages below.

Star Wars: The High Republic is one of two upcoming Marvel Comics series announced for Phase II of The High Republic initiative. The second is Star Wars: The High Republic -- The Blade, which will reveal the secret history of the fan-favorite High Republic Jedi named Porter Engle, a.k.a. Blade of Bardotta.

Star Wars: The High Republic #1 goes on sale on October 12th. Solicitation information for Star Wars: The High Republic #1 follows.