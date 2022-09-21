Star Wars Reveals First Look at New High Republic Series

By Jamie Lovett

Star Wars fans can return to the High Republic era in Star Wars: The High Republic #1. The issue kicks off the new Marvel Comics series that is part of Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic. StarWars.com has revealed a first look at the issue, written by Cavan Scott and featuring artwork by Ario Anindito. The issue introduces Jedi Vildar Mac and sees him suffering a nightmare as he approaches his new posting at the Holy City on the planet Jedha (which Star Wars fans may remember seeing in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). You can see the preview pages below.

Star Wars: The High Republic is one of two upcoming Marvel Comics series announced for Phase II of The High Republic initiative. The second is Star Wars: The High Republic -- The Blade, which will reveal the secret history of the fan-favorite High Republic Jedi named Porter Engle, a.k.a. Blade of Bardotta.

Star Wars: The High Republic #1 goes on sale on October 12th. Solicitation information for Star Wars: The High Republic #1 follows.

  • Star Wars: The High Republic #1
  • AUG220945
  • (W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Ario Anindito
  • A NEW CHAPTER BEGINS FOR STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC! One hundred and fifty years before the fall of Starlight, another beacon burns bright in the galaxy, a beacon of faith and spirituality. Jedha. The Pilgrim Moon. The Kyber Heart. But tensions are rising in the holy city and dark days are to come. Jedi Vildar Mac, a Jedi safe and secure in who he is and what he could be, arrives as Jedha's fragile peace begins to crumble.. But a nightmare awaits...a nameless terror that will become the stuff of legend...
  • Rated T
  • In Shops: Oct 12, 2022
  • SRP: $4.99

Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Cover

marvel-star-wars-high-republic-1-cover.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Preview Page 1

marvel-star-wars-high-republic-1-page-1.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Preview Page 2

marvel-star-wars-high-republic-1-page-2.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Preview Page 3

marvel-star-wars-high-republic-1-page-3-1.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Preview Page 4

marvel-star-wars-high-republic-1-page-4.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Preview Page 5

marvel-star-wars-high-republic-1-page-5.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Preview Page 6

marvel-star-wars-high-republic-1-page-6.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
