Star Wars: The High Republic Writer Teases Big Story Arcs Coming In the Next Release Phases

✖

The Star Wars franchise's publishing wing launched its epic new project, Star Wars: The High Republic, earlier this year, but one of its writers, Cavan Scott, tells ComicBook.com that the first wave of releases is only the teaser for what's to come. Scott already contributed multiple stories to The High Republic. He wrote the young readers' book Race to Crashpoint Tower, writes Marvel's ongoing Star Wars: The High Republic comic series with artist Ario Anindito, and penned the upcoming The High Republic graphic novel The Monster of Temple Peak with artist Rachel Stott. He's also the author of the second adult novel in the line, The Rising Storm, releasing in July. Speaking to ComicBook.com's ComicBook Nation podcast, Scott says that what fans have read thus far is the cold open for the story to come.

"The funny thing is that we've already had this wave of titles, but this really is the James Bond pre-title sequences," Scott says. "This is a story that we've planned for years and will be going on for years. So I think I'm most excited when people start realizing the scope of what we're climbing and the fact that these events we've seen now. They're really only the inciting incident. They're only really what kicks off the story. They're not what the story is.

"And I can't tell you much more without giving you horrendous spoilers, but there's been a lot of Jedi that we've teased and that we've mentioned along the way with some of the Jedi we've met now. Again, these are only their early days in the story we're gonna tell. And so their world is going to dramatically change, and I can't wait for people to see how."

Scott's The Rising Storm picks up where Charles Soule's Light of the Jedi left off. The novel sees The Nihil continuing to expand their reach throughout the galaxy under Marchion Ro's leadership.

“The Rising Storm sees the Nihil taking their reign of terror to the next level, building on their appearances in Light of the Jedi and beyond,” Scott said while announcing the series. “Standing in their way this time are newly elevated Jedi Council member Stellan Gios, along with Padawan Bell Zettifar and an intriguing new character, the saber-for-hire Ty Yorrick who I’ve had a blast creating.”

Star Wars: The High Republic - The Rising Storm goes on sale on July 6th.