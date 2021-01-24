Star Wars: The High Republic Video Spotlights Jedi Master Avar Kriss

✖

Characters of Star Wars: The High Republic's latest installment introduces fans to Jedi Master Avar Kriss. Avar Kriss is a veteran Jedi and, as detailed in the video, she sees the Force through an unusual, musical lens. Avar Kriss is a crucial character in the Star Wars: The High Republic novel Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, helping to lead and coordinate rescue efforts in the Great Disaster's aftermath. She also appeared in the first issue of Marvel Comics' Star Wars: The High Republic series. You can get to know Avar Kriss better by watching the video embedded below

Lucasfilm launched the first phase of Star Wars: The High Republic earlier this month. The High Republic is a new era of Star Wars storytelling set centuries before the Skywalker saga. Lucasfilm then launched the new series of animated shorts spotlighting different characters featured in The High Republic's stories. Characters of Star Wars: The High Republic. Each episode spotlights a different character, the first focusing on Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh.

ComicBook.com caught up with Soule following the release of Light of the Jedi and the other first-wave The High Republic titles. He spoke about what's coming next.

"The High Republic is a multi-year initiative, a gigantic interconnected story told across many different publishing mediums, from comics to middle grade to adult novels like Light of the Jedi," Soule explained. "The story is huge, and we’re going to move through it along all of those paths. Every book or comic has a piece of the overall story, and you can read as much or as little as you like – but the fullest experience will be if you read it all. Right now, there’s an excellent middle grade novel by Justina Ireland out called A Test of Courage, and the Marvel comic series The High Republic just launched with its #1 issue, written by Cavan Scott and drawn by Ario Anindito. In just a few weeks, we’ll get Claudia Gray’s young adult novel Into the Dark, and Daniel Jose Older and Harvey Tolibao’s High Republic Adventures comic, published by IDW. Then, in the summer, we’ll see more stories released in various formats, and it’ll roll on from there. And of course, there’s Acolyte, the Disney + series set during the end of the High Republic, from Leslye Headland."

Star Wars: The High Republic - Light of the Jedi is on sale now.