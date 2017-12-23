‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Ahch-To’s Location In The Galaxy Revealed

In the Star Wars sequel trilogy, many people tried and failed to locate the planet of the first Jedi Temple. Luke Skywalker, Rey, and Chewbacca were three of the only humanoids not native to the planet to discover its location.

But a new guide for Star Wars: The Last Jedi makes it easy for fans looking for Ahch-To, meaning they don’t need to quest for any star maps or venture through the Outer Rim to figure it out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi – The Visual Dictionary by Pablo Hidalgo, a star map lays out the major planets in the galaxy, and even charts out the route Luke Skywalker took to find Ahch-To.

The map details the planets in the Core, the Mid Rim, the Outer Rim, while the Unknown Regions continue to remain mysterious and blank. On this map, Ahch-To is located right on the outskirts of the Outer Rim and on the edge of the Unknown Regions, justifying why it was so hard to find in the Star Wars canon.

Take a look at the map:

The Visual Dictionary also has an entry dedicated to Ahch-To, describing the holy planet thusly:

“An uncharted world whose location in the galaxy was lost in antiquity, Ahch-To was known by many names in ancient legends, which only further confounded attempts to find it. Orbiting twin suns, the planet is mostly covered in oceans, with scattered archipelagos dotting the restless waters. It is the world where the Jedi Order was founded, and was the site of the first Jedi temple. After decades of searching, Luke Skywalker unlocked the mystery of its location, and voyaged here. Ahch-To is no paradise, however. It is a world of salt spray, cold winds and violent storms.”

The description hints at the sinister secrets contained on the island and how it balances with the light side of the Force.

The map of the Star Wars galaxy is sure to be important in future stories, especially as the importance of the Unknown Regions continues to be teased.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

(h/t SlashFilm)